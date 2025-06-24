Riverside firefighter injured after car crashes into fire engine on 60 Freeway

A firefighter was injured when a car crashed into a fire engine on the 60 Freeway in Riverside on Monday night.

It happened a little before 6 p.m. on eastbound lanes of the freeway near Day Street, according to a post on Facebook from the Riverside Fire Department.

Six engine crews were in the area after they were called for reports of a fire burning in medium vegetation next to the freeway off-ramp. The engines were partially blocked from traffic by California Highway Patrol vehicles as they were parked along lanes.

"During the fire suppression operations, a passenger vehicle impacted an engine company and struck the engine operator at the pump panel," the department said.

The firefighter was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on moderate injuries. They are said to be recovering as of Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the engine was not injured. They were questioned at the scene by CHP officers but no arrests were made.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

Firefighters say that the fire was contained less than an hour after they arrived at the scene. The cause of the blaze is also under investigation.