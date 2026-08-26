Teens riding e-scooter, e-motorcycle in Riverside hospitalized with major injuries after crash

Two teenagers were hospitalized with major injuries on Tuesday after they were struck by a car while riding through a busy intersection in Riverside, according to police.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington and Mitchell avenues, a news release from the Riverside Police Department said.

Arriving officers found that two 14-year-old boys, one of whom was riding an e-scooter and the other on an e-motorcycle, had been struck by a car in the intersection. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed an 88-year-old male driver of a silver Lexus was traveling westbound on Arlington Avenue and struck the two juveniles near the intersection," the Riverside PD release said. The two juveniles ...were traveling southbound on Mitchell Avenue and were attempting to cross the intersection. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision."

Police said that the driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was not injured in the crash. They said he was interviewed at the scene, but no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision," the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who knows more was asked to contact Riverside PD's Major Accident Investigation Team Detective Matt Parrish at 951-353-7177.