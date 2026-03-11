Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Riverside road, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy Riverside intersection on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 7:45 a.m. near University and Victoria avenues, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, only identified as a man, suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2011 BMW was driving west on University when it struck the man as he entered the road from the sidewalk.

"The BMW struck the man within the intersection and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of University Avenue," police said.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene to cooperate with RPD's investigation, and police say that they are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RPD's Traffic Bureau detectives at (951) 828-8720.