56-year-old man killed in Riverside e-scooter crash

A 56-year-old man was killed in an e-scooter crash in Riverside on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Officers said that they were called to the 6800 block of Butte Drive at around 2:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who was lying on the ground next to an electric scooter, the release said.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside Fire Department paramedics despite attempted life-saving measures, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the 56-year-old male was riding a GoTrax Apex Pro Community electric scooter while wearing a DOT-approved helmet," the release said. "The rider was traveling southbound on Butte Dr., against the flow of traffic, when he attempted to ride from the roadway onto a driveway to access the sidewalk and lost control of the e-scooter."

Police said that there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and that it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

"This tragic incident is a reminder that riders should always operate electric scooters in the same direction as traffic, remain alert to changes in pavement or elevation, and ride at a speed that allows them to maintain control," said a statement from Riverside PD Traffic Bureau Sergeant Tim Jensen. "Even when wearing a helmet, a loss of control can have devastating consequences."

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Riverside PD's Major Accident Investigation Team, Detective Jeff Derouin at 951-826-8722.