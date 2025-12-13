Driver killed after crashing into pole in Riverside

A driver died and three others were injured after a collision with a utility pole in Riverside late Friday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the crash was reported at about 11:38 p.m. in the area of Central and Fairview avenues.

Officers responded to the reports and found that a green sedan had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers inside the vehicle were each transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unclear as of Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.