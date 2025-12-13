Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after crashing into pole in Riverside

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A driver died and three others were injured after a collision with a utility pole in Riverside late Friday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the crash was reported at about 11:38 p.m. in the area of Central and Fairview avenues.

Officers responded to the reports and found that a green sedan had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers inside the vehicle were each transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unclear as of Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue