Riverside County deputies use spike strip, PIT maneuver to end pursuit before removing children from car

A wild pursuit saw Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies pursue a driver into the San Gabriel Valley on Saturday night before a spike strip and PIT maneuvers brought the chase to an end.

It's unclear exactly where or when the pursuit began, but SkyCal was overhead as the vehicle, a Toyota Prius, fled at high speed along the 60 Freeway before running over a spike strip, causing it to briefly fishtail before the driver regained control.

At around 9:10 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway via the Rosemead Boulevard offramp, where an RSO vehicle attempted a PIT maneuver. Despite getting the Prius to spin 180 degrees, the driver continued to flee from deputies.

As the suspect drove through the Diamond Bar area, the front and back left tires of their vehicle started to spark from the metal of the wheels that were popped by the spike strip.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Mabel Avenue, where they briefly opened the door and looked at the deputies who had their guns drawn before slamming it shut.

Deputies then rushed the car, shattered the driver's side window, and pulled the driver from within. At the same time, another group of deputies ran towards the back of the Prius, where they quickly grabbed two children and ran them to the side of the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.