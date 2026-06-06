Riverside County kidnapping suspect arrested after spike strip, PIT maneuver used to end pursuit

A wild pursuit saw Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies pursue a kidnapping suspect into the San Gabriel Valley on Saturday night before a spike strip and PIT maneuvers brought the chase to an end.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials told CBS LA that the chase began in the 25000 block of Sweetgrass Drive in Moreno Valley when deputies were called for an attempted kidnapping.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect had fled the location and were provided a description of his vehicle," RSO officials said. "Deputies located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

SkyCal was overhead as the vehicle, a Toyota Prius, continued into Los Angeles County as the suspect fled at high speed along the 60 Freeway before running over a spike strip, causing it to briefly fishtail before the driver regained control.

At around 9:10 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway via the Rosemead Boulevard offramp, where an RSO vehicle attempted a PIT maneuver. Despite getting the Prius to spin 180 degrees, the driver continued to flee from deputies.

As the suspect drove through the South El Monte area, the front and back left tires of their vehicle started to spark from the metal of the wheels that were popped by the spike strip.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Mabel Avenue, where they briefly opened the door and looked at the deputies who had their guns drawn before slamming it shut.

Deputies then rushed the car, shattered the driver's side window, and pulled the driver from within. At the same time, another group of deputies ran towards the back of the Prius, where they quickly grabbed two children and ran them to the side of the road.

"The juveniles recovered from the vehicle were known to the suspect and were uninjured," Riverside County officials told CBS LA. "Out of an abundance of caution, they were medically evaluated at the scene."

They said that the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was known to the juveniles inside the car and that it was not a random kidnapping attempt. The suspect was arrested and medically evaluated at the scene.