Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual battery

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on Saturday, according to department officials.

Yas Patel, 29, was arrested in Jurupa Valley and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on one count of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment during an investigation being conducted by Special Investigations Bureau detectives, a news release from RSO said.

The nature of the allegations remains unclear as the investigation continues, but deputies said that Patel was off-duty at the time.

According to the release, Patel began his employment with RSO in July 2021 and was most recently assigned as a correctional deputy at Robert Presley Detention Center. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation by the administration, the release said.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," the release said. "Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly."

As the investigation continues, deputies ask anyone with further information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.