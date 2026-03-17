Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County school psychologist charged with child sex crimes

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a 46-year-old school psychologist accused of sending hundreds of sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a young teen.

Prosecutors charged Yucaipa man Paul Ryan Coleman with attempted child molestation, arranging to meet a minor for sex and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual gratification. He pleaded not guilty. 

The Riverside County DA's Office said Coleman sent the explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old during a three-month investigation. Prosecutors said the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team arrested Coleman on March 12 after he planned to meet with someone he believed was a child. 

Coleman worked as a licensed school psychologist at the Nuview Union School District and the Nuview Bridge Early College High School in the city of Nuevo, which is just east of Perris, according to the Riverside County DA.

paul-ryan-coleman-booking-photo.png
Prosecutors charged Yucaipa man Paul Ryan Coleman with attempted child molestation, arranging to meet a minor for sex and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual gratification. He pleaded not guilty.  Riverside County DA

Prosecutors said he resigned last month and will not be employed by the district in the coming school year.

The Riverside County DA urged anyone with additional information or who may be a potential victim to contact Senior Investigator Edwin Tapia at edwintapia@rivcoda.org.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue