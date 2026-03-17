Riverside County school psychologist charged with child sex crimes

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a 46-year-old school psychologist accused of sending hundreds of sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a young teen.

Prosecutors charged Yucaipa man Paul Ryan Coleman with attempted child molestation, arranging to meet a minor for sex and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual gratification. He pleaded not guilty.

The Riverside County DA's Office said Coleman sent the explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old during a three-month investigation. Prosecutors said the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team arrested Coleman on March 12 after he planned to meet with someone he believed was a child.

Coleman worked as a licensed school psychologist at the Nuview Union School District and the Nuview Bridge Early College High School in the city of Nuevo, which is just east of Perris, according to the Riverside County DA.

Prosecutors charged Yucaipa man Paul Ryan Coleman with attempted child molestation, arranging to meet a minor for sex and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual gratification. He pleaded not guilty. Riverside County DA

Prosecutors said he resigned last month and will not be employed by the district in the coming school year.

The Riverside County DA urged anyone with additional information or who may be a potential victim to contact Senior Investigator Edwin Tapia at edwintapia@rivcoda.org.