Possibly armed suspect crashes after Riverside County deputies deploy Grappler during pursuit

Riverside County deputies were in pursuit of a possibly armed driver in the Inland Empire on Wednesday afternoon when the suspect stopped at a Jurupa intersection and refused to leave his vehicle before taking off again and crashing just seconds later.

The chase began near Temecula for a traffic code violation, Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials told CBS LA.

The afermath of the crash after a pursuit through Riverside County. CBS LA

At some point during the chase, the suspect called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was armed. Deputies haven't yet confirmed if his claims are true.

While traveling through Jurupa Valley, the suspect came to a stop at the intersection of Bellegrave Avenue and Etiwanda, near Jurupa Valley High School, where he refused to exit the vehicle. Dozens of Riverside and San Bernardino County deputies with their firearms drawn were seen behind more than a dozen patrol cars as the situation unfolded.

The suspect during a brief standoff with authorities at the intersection of Bellegrave Avenue and Etiwanda in Jurupa Valley. CBS LA

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the suspect had an object in his left hand while sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, a white Cadillac CT5.

At around 3:20 p.m., the suspect took off again, closely followed by an RSO patrol vehicle that had its pursuit-ending Grappler tool deployed. Just seconds after a failed attempt to stop the suspect's vehicle, the tool then appeared to cause the suspect to lose control and crash into a brick wall just outside of a home on Bellegrave. The deputy's vehicle also lost control after the Grappler attempt, but did not crash.

An RSO vehicle with The Grappler pursuit-ended tool deployed during a chase in Jurupa Valley on April 8, 2026. CBS LA

Aerial footage showed severe front-end damage to the suspect's vehicle as a SWAT vehicle pulled in closely behind to stop the suspect.