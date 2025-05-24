Riverside County homeowner fatally shoots alleged burglar

A Riverside County property owner fatally shot a man that he said broke into his home last week. Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened.

They were called to the 16000 block of Hidden Peak Lane in El Sobrante, which is about 10 miles east of Corona, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they learned that the homeowner called 911 to request help after telling the dispatcher that "an unknown male was attempting to break into their residence," according to RSO's release. He remained on the phone with dispatch to relay information on the suspect's actions.

"The suspect eventually forced his way into the residence and was shot by the homeowner," deputies said. "Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics."

They took the homeowner to Lake Matthews Sheriff's Station for further investigation into the incident as Central Homicide Unit detectives began their probe.

On Sunday, the alleged burglar was identified as 25-year-old Paul Hunter from Riverside.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2777.