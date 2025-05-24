Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County homeowner fatally shoots alleged burglar

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Riverside County property owner fatally shot a man that he said broke into his home last week. Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened. 

They were called to the 16000 block of Hidden Peak Lane in El Sobrante, which is about 10 miles east of Corona, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, they learned that the homeowner called 911 to request help after telling the dispatcher that "an unknown male was attempting to break into their residence," according to RSO's release. He remained on the phone with dispatch to relay information on the suspect's actions. 

"The suspect eventually forced his way into the residence and was shot by the homeowner," deputies said. "Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics."

They took the homeowner to Lake Matthews Sheriff's Station for further investigation into the incident as Central Homicide Unit detectives began their probe. 

On Sunday, the alleged burglar was identified as 25-year-old Paul Hunter from Riverside. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2777.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.