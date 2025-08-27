Riverside County investigators continue search for missing Hemet family

Riverside County investigators are still searching for a missing family from Hemet who haven't been seen since early August.

Lisa Trejo Cordero and her two children, Jameson Fetchko, 2, and Memarie Fetchko, 4, were last seen in east Hemet on Aug.6, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Jameson Fetchko (left), Memarie Fetchko (center) and Lisa Trejo Cordero (right.) All three have been missing since Aug. 6. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that the three were "scheduled to meet with child protective services to finalize custody arrangements" at the time of their disappearance.

They did not provide detailed descriptions of the three missing people, but shared photos with the public as their search continues.

"We want to ensure everyone's well-being and would appreciate any information that could help us in locating them safely," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact RSO dispatchers at (800) 950-2444.