Riverside County reports first flu-related death of the season

Riverside County Public Health officials reported their first flu-related death of the season on Tuesday.

The Riverside University Health System said the man who died was over 65 years old and lived in Western Riverside County.

"This death is a sad reminder of the dangers that influenza can pose, especially to older adults, younger children and those with underlying conditions, and the impact it can then have on our Riverside County families who suffer the loss," said Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky.

RUHS said its data shows that emergency room visits, hospitalizations, lab testing and wastewater testing indicate that the flu is season has already reached its "very high" threshold.

"With the early rise in cases, now is the time to make sure you are protected against influenza," said Chevinsky. "Vaccination is safe and flu vaccines are widely available.Treatment is also available if you have been exposed to or diagnosed with the flu."

Officials said children younger than 5, adults 65 years and older, pregnant people and immunocompromised individuals face the highest risk of serious flu-related illness.

In addition to vaccination, RUHS recommended that residents take preventive measures such as washing their hands frequently, staying home when sick and wearing masks when experiencing symptoms.

Public health departments throughout Southern California have seen a higher-than-normal flu season so far in 2026. Los Angeles County reported its first two flu-related deaths in late October, noting similar trends in ER visits and hospital admissions.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Public Health Department reported its first pediatric flu death.