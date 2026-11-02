Doctors warn of severe flu season after pediatric death in San Bernardino County

Medical professionals warn of a potentially severe flu and respiratory illness season after San Bernardino County health officials announced the first pediatric flu death of 2026.

In a news release shared Friday, the San Bernardino County Public Health Department confirmed the influenza-related death in the 2026-27 flu season.

"The child was reported to have underlying medical conditions but was too young to receive the influenza vaccine," the release said.

County health officials didn't provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the child's death, but said that they were monitoring the flu and other flu-like illnesses that are rising earlier in the season than usual. They said that flu season typically runs from the start of November through the end of April, with emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses peaking between December and February.

"However, flu activity for the current season began earlier than usual, marked by a pediatric flu-related death in October," the release said. "In comparison, the first reported pediatric flu death of the 2025-2026 season occurred in February 2026."

Dr. Gabriel Campion, who works at Dignity Health Northridge, said patients in Los Angeles County are already packing emergency rooms as well.

"So far, I've seen people who tend to be a little bit older or on the younger side," Campion said. "People with more chronic medical conditions."

He says most cases have been identified as the H1N1 strain, which sparked a pandemic in 2009. Health officials say that children born after that year, who may not have immunity, could be more impacted.

San Bernardino County officials offered a list of tips for people who may get sick to prevent further spread, including seeking early testing and treatment if symptoms are experienced, staying home if sick, washing hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, wearing masks in crowded settings, avoiding contact with other sick people and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.