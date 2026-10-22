LA County Public Health reports first flu deaths of the season

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first two flu-related deaths of the season on Thursday.

Officials said the two people were older adults with pre-existing medical conditions. LA County Public Health said one person appeared not to have received a flu vaccine, while the other had been vaccinated a week before symptoms started.

"These deaths are a sobering reminder that influenza can cause serious illness and even death," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. "We strongly encourage everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible."

Protection from the vaccine develops after two weeks, meaning people remain vulnerable to the flu until then, according to LA County Public Health.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from infection, for yourself, your loved ones, and your community," Davis said.

Public Health said it has seen higher-than-normal rates of flu exposure typical for this time of year. Officials said their labs detected the flu in 7.9% of its specimens through the second week of October. They added that emergency room visits rose from 3.8% to 4.2% between the first and second weeks of October. Flu-related hospital admissions have also increased from 115 to 144.

Officials said children younger than 5, adults 65 years and older, pregnant people and immunocompromised individuals face the highest risk of serious flu-related illness.

In addition to vaccination, Public Health recommended that residents take preventive measures such as washing their hands frequently, staying home when sick and wearing masks when experiencing symptoms.