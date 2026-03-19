Riverside County firefighters and deputy save 4 cats from apartment fire

Riverside County firefighters and a deputy saved the lives of four cats during an apartment fire in Jurupa Valley.

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said crews found the cats inside a fire-damaged apartment, three of whom were unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters rushed the animals outside and tried to resuscitate them as more crews and a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy helped. In a video released by the fire department, first responders tried performing CPR on the cats, with some attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to help the animals regain consciousness.

Riverside County firefighters rescued four cats from an apartment fire in Jurupa Valley. Riverside County Fire

Other firefighters rushed in with oxygen tanks for the three unconscious cats. With fresh oxygen, the cats opened their eyes, one by one, and regained consciousness.

After getting some water from the firefighters, the cats perked up and started walking around.

The fire department said crews extinguished the flames within an hour. One person sustained minor injuries but declined hospitalization. The fire destroyed nine apartments in the 3000 block of Emma Street and displaced 14 people.

Firefighters said the American Red Cross will help the displaced residents. The crews requested help from Animal Control to help the cats and take them to facilities for further treatment.