Riverside County firefighter dies while responding to house fire in Nuevo

Julie Sharp
A firefighter with the Riverside County Fire Department died while on duty, responding to a house fire in Nuevo, near the city of Perris.

According to the department, the firefighter suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 31000 block of Marcuchio Road, and first arriving units found a garage fully engulfed by flames.

A man and a woman with minor injuries were also transported to a hospital. A procession for the firefighter who died will take place on Wednesday afternoon in Moreno Valley. The firefighter's identity has not been released by the department yet. 

