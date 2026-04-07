2 arrested after Riverside County investigators uncover large-scale diesel theft operation

Two people were arrested when Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators uncovered a large-scale organized diesel fuel theft operation through an investigation that lasted for nearly a year.

The investigation began back on May 16, 2025, when deputies with the Thermal Sheriff's Station were called to a business in the 90000 block of 66th Avenue in Mecca for reports of fuel theft.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle at a location and determined the suspects had fled the area," a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said. "During the investigation, deputies learned the suspects had manipulated a diesel fuel pump and utilized modified vehicles to conceal and transport fuel."

In this instance, deputies estimated that the theft resulted in approximately 463 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $2,100.

The modified box truck that the suspects were allegedly using to steal large amounts of diesel fuel in Riverside County. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Nearly a year later, on March 11, 2026, deputies were again called for reports of a diesel fuel theft, this time in the 46000 block of Dillon Road in Coachella. Deputies said that nearly 9,000 gallons of fuel were stolen, resulting in a loss of approximately $63,000.

"The method of operation was consistent with the ongoing investigation of the previous fuel theft," the release said.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspects as Perris residents Steven Anthony Bailey, 40, and Brian Briseno Mena, 27. Multiple search warrants were served throughout the Inland Empire while the investigation continued, deputies said, noting that some of the instances took place in Perris, Homeland and Apple Valley in San Bernardino County. During each warrant, deputies said that evidence consistent with diesel fuel theft operations and vehicle modifications was located.

Bailey and Mena were arrested on Tuesday, April 7, after deputies served a search warrant in the 400 block of Daniella Way, the release said. Both suspects were arrested without incident and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center. Bailey was booked for grand theft, theft of fuel, conspiracy and organized retail theft, while Mena was booked on a charge. felony warrant for theft of fuel.

The vehicle modification that allowed the suspects to allegedly steal and transport large amounts of diesel fuel. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say that the investigation remains ongoing and asked that anyone with further information contact them at (760) 863-8990.

The arrests come at a time when diesel fuel prices have reached record highs across the United States, topping $5 per gallon for the first time since 2022.