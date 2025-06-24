Riverside County boy riding e-bike seriously injured in collision with car on busy road

A Menifee boy was seriously injured when he collided with a vehicle while riding an e-bike on Monday evening, police say.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.

They say that the bike rider, only identified as a teenage boy, was riding southbound on Bellamy at the same time that a red Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 28-year-old woman was heading eastbound on Scott.

"The male juvenile continued riding southbound across Scott Road," said a post on MPD's Facebook. "The vehicle veered to the right to avoid the collision; however, was unable to do so and collided with the E-bike. The vehicle then collided into a fence."

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was in stable condition on Tuesday.

Investigators say that the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and was uninjured. She was not arrested after undergoing questioning. They do not believe that impairment is a factor in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 723-1500.