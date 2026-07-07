Additional victims sought of Riverside man accused of "historical sexual abuse" in the 2000s, police say

Riverside Police Department detectives are seeking additional victims of a man who is accused of "historical sexual abuse" dating back to the early 2000s.

In a news release, police said that they began investigating the allegations in September 2025, when they received a report from an alleged victim that they had been abused in the past.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify four additional victims," the release said. The incidents of sexual abuse occurred approximately 25 years ago when the victims were children residing in the Casa Blanca neighborhood."

Detectives identified the suspect as 62-year-old Christopher James Ray Sr., a resident of the same neighborhood.

Christopher James Ray Sr., a 62-year-old man accused of historical sexual abuse of children in the Casa Blanca neighborhood of Riverside dating back to the early 2000s. Riverside Police Department

Ray was arrested on Feb. 10, 2026 and booked on "numerous felony sexual abuse charges," police said. He has remained in custody since.

As their investigation continues, police say they believe there may be additional victims or people with information related to their case.

Anyone who knows more or believes they were also victimized by Ray was urged to contact Riverside PD Detective Jennifer Cappelen at 951-353-7950 or JCappelen@riversideca.gov.