Possible DUI driver triggers deadly wrong-way crash on 215 Freeway in Riverside

A driver who was possibly driving under the influence triggered a deadly wrong-way crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

They were at around 12:20 a.m. upon learning that a Mitsubishi Galant was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cactus Avenue, a news release said.

"The Mitsubishi continued wrong way in southbound lanes with several misses with other vehicles," the release said. "As the Mitsubishi passed Central Avenue, it was involved in a head on crash with a silvery Toyota Camry."

The driver of the Toyota, identified by the Riverside County Coroner as 32-year-old Raulder Sotelo, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. He was decalred dead at the scene.

Police also said that the Mitsubishi driver, a 20-year-old Moreno Valley resident, sustained major injuries from the collision. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe that alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the crash as their investigation continues.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP Investigator Macias at (951) 324-7210.