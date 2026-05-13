Shooting suspect of Rhianna's Beverly Hills home denied competency hearing by Los Angeles judge

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge refused to send the case of the Florida woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Crest area home to mental competency proceedings.

After a closed-door hearing on Wednesday, the judge found that there was "not substantial evidence of incompetence" to favor such proceedings.

Ivanna Ortiz, 35, is charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. She pleaded not guilty to charges in March.

Prosecutors believe Ortiz drove to Rihanna's home from Florida and fired several shots at the residence before speeding away on March 8. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the gunfire struck Rihanna's home, a camper on the property and another nearby home.

According to authorities, Rihanna and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, were inside the camper when the shooting took place. LAPD officers said that two bullets hit the double-paned window of the Airstream, but did not go through, and that a third struck the trailer's side, according to the Associated Press.

The police report also detailed Rihanna's interview after the shooting, during which she told detectives that she was sitting at a window seat in the camper when she heard 10 loud sounds that sounded like banging on metal, AP reported. When she pulled back a curtain, she saw bullet holes in the front window of the Airstream and she rushed to the back of the trailer, where Rocky was sleeping. They then ran into the home to check on their children, Rihanna's mother and their staff, according to AP.

A bullet hole was also found on the exterior wall of the home's second-floor nursery, where the couple's three children and a nanny were when the shooting happened, police said. The AP also noted that a neighboring home was also struck.

After the shooting, Ortiz drove off but was later located by police about eight miles away from Rihanna's home, at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said a witness provided police with a description of the suspect's vehicle, and with the help of an LAPD helicopter and automated license plate readers, they were able to locate Ortiz.

The LAPD investigation found a series of strange posts on Ortiz's social media mentioning Rihanna. In one post on X, she mentioned the singer and said, "Are you there? ... say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

Another court date for the case involving Ortiz is set for May 19, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

According to court records, Ortiz was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2023. She also recently sought an injunction to block a Billie Eilish concert in Florida.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has turned her musical career into a business empire under her Fenty brand. She owns cosmetic, fashion and lingerie lines. She has been with her partner, ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share two sons and a daughter.