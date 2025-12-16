Riding along with LASD's Retail Theft Task Force

With holiday shopping in full swing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has stepped up efforts to curb retail theft by partnering directly with stores to catch thieves in the act.

CBS Los Angeles rode along with deputies on Tuesday as their Retail Theft Task Force conducted an operation, which law enforcement believes is a more efficient way to catch criminals.

"There is a greater influx of shoppers that come to the malls, that come to the shopping centers, and it's a little bit easier for thieves, maybe, to pick you, get away with something because of just the volume of people that are there," said LASD Lieutenant Joseph Morales.

Uniformed and undercover deputies make up the task force, all of whom keep their eyes on stores and look for suspicious activity. Their heightened response has made dividends this holiday season, deputies say, with several quick arrests made on Tuesday alone.

With law enforcement already on hand, there's no waiting time between a 911 call and their arrival on scene.

"The suspect will leave and then they'll call the sheriff's department. But then, by the time the sheriff's department gets there, that suspect may be gone already," Morales said.

He says that the deputies then return the stolen merchandise to stores' loss prevention divisions so they can be identified as taken items.

Morales says that operations like Tuesday's will continue throughout the holiday season so that shoppers can have a safe experience.

"We want them to enjoy themselves, but we also want to remind them that this time of year, typically, there is a rise in theft-related crimes," he said. "We don't want anyone to be a victim."