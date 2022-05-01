Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Highland Park crash

Do you recognize this vehicle responsible for hit and run in Highland Park?

The LAPD hopes security video in conjunction with a $1,000 reward will assist them in catching the driver who slammed into a building in Highland Park.

The crash happened March 30th, just before 5 a.m. at Avenue 55 and Figueroa Street.

Investigators say the car was traveling down the wrong side of the road and failed to stop at the end of the street before crashing into the building.

The driver then backed up and drove off.

No one inside was hurt.