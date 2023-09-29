Residents on edge after vandals leave Ladera Heights neighborhood covered in hateful graffiti

Neighbors living in Ladera Heights are on edge Thursday, after waking up to find their neighborhood covered in hateful graffiti, leaving some residents with thousands of dollars worth of repairs.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a hate crime, after symbols of hate like swastikas were spray painted and carved onto several cars near 57th Place and Kings Road.

"We got hit with a swastika and we were extremely alarmed, cause we've been hearing about it happening in the neighborhood," said Dominque Porche, who had her Land Rover vandalized overnight on Thursday. "It makes me feel unsafe in my neighborhood, and I've been living here for 13 years."

She's not alone in feeling uncomfortable after the public display of hate made its way to their front doors.

Dion Fearon, another neighbor, says that the current political climate has emboldened a lot of people to spread their opinions, including their feelings of hatred.

"You know, it's a melting pot of everyone," Fearon said about the neighborhood's demographics. "We have Black neighbors, we have White neighbors, we have an Indian family, we have an Asian family down the street. We're all one. I don't understand. I don't understand this."

In all, neighbors believe that eight different cars were marked with swastikas recently, in an array of different colors of spray paint on separate days.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that three of the victims filed reports, all of which are being investigated as hate crimes.

As they wait for investigators to locate suspects involved, they're also hopeful that people will come to terms with how hurtful incidents like this can be.

"There are people who still need to be educated on why this is hurtful," Fearon said. "Why? This harms people. How do you explain to your five-year-old what that is on the car?"