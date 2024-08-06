Residents affected by recent fires eligible for replacement CalFresh benefits

CalFresh is offering replacement benefits for residents after fires in the past two weeks destroyed homes throughout Riverside County.

"Our goal is to help our CalFresh customers recover quickly," said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services. "We urge them to report their food loss before the deadline to secure their replacement benefits."

Four fires — Eagle, Hawarden, Macy and Nixon — burned over 7,500 acres, destroyed 30 homes and damaged another 10, forcing many residents out of their homes in sweltering weather. Because of the devastating toll the fires unleashed on Riverside County residents, CalFresh offered its customers to apply for replacement benefits for the food some may have lost to the blazes.

California believes the disasters may have affected roughly 57,000 households, who received $11.6 million in benefits. CalFresh recipients who lost food during the fires can report their losses by calling 1(877) 410-8827, going to a local Department of Public Social Services office or submitting a report at BenefitsCal.com by Aug. 27.

This offer also applies to households in Butte, Kern, Plumas, Riverside, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Families who lost food bought with SUN Bucks can also apply for replacement benefits by calling (877) 328-9677 by Aug. 31. Sun Bucks is a new federal food program carried out by the California Department of Social Services, to help children in working-class families during summer break.

CalFresh is the state's largest food assistance program. It provides monthly benefits for groceries at stores, farmers markets and through select retailers' online portals.

Anyone who is not enrolled in CalFresh but might need help purchasing groceries is encouraged to apply through BenefitsCal.com, call 1(877) 410-8827, or visit their nearest DPSS office.