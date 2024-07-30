Nixon Fire grows to 4,500 acres, continues to burn vegetation east Temecula

Nixon Fire explodes to 3,700 acres in a matter of hours

The once rapidly expanding Nixon Fire continued to slowly grow on Tuesday, a full day after it started in a small town in southeastern Riverside County.

By Tuesday afternoon, the wildfire had burned 4,500 acres, most of which happened in the first 12 hours of the natural disaster. It began near Tule Valley Road and Richard Nixon Boulevard in the small town of Aguanga. The wildfire destroyed one home and damaged four other buildings as it moved east toward the Beauty Mountain Wilderness area.

Resident Matthew Hendricks said the Nixon Fire burned down his chicken coop and shed, which controlled the irrigation on his property.

"It's going to cost me $5,000-$10,000 to get this fixed," Hendricks said as he surveyed the damage. "Which I don't have."

Others, like Richard Enriquez, lost everything.

"I'm broke," Richard Enriquez said. "I ain't got no money. I lost everything."

As of 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Nixon Fire remains 0% contained. It continues to force people out of their homes and cause concerns about air quality.

Evacuation orders and warnings

The evacuation orders and warnings firefighters issued on Monday have not changed and remain in place.

Evacuation orders:

RVC-TULE2-A

RVC-TULE2-B

RVC-TULE4

RVC-TULE6

RVC-TULE7

RVC-TULE8

CBI-CAHUILLA1-B

RVC-2327-A

RVC-2327-B

RVC-TABLEMT4

RVC-TABLEMT5

The evacuation orders' roadway boundaries are north of Cooper Cienega Trail, south of Bailey Road, east of Holly Ann, and west of Terwilliger Road.

Evacuation warnings:

RVC-TULE1

RVC-TULE3

RVC-TULE5

RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4

CBI-CAHUILLA1-A

RVC-2369

RVC-TABLEMT2

RVC-TABLEMT3

RVC-TABLEMT6

RVC-2280

The evacuation warning boundaries are north of the San Diego-Riverside County Line, south of Heller Springs Road, east of Terwilliger Road, and west of Table Mountain Truck Trail.

A map outlining the evacuation zones as of Tuesday at 8 p.m. Cal Fire

Firefighters converted Temecula Valley High School into an evacuation center for residents and their pets. Animal services will be available to help owners and their pets. The center is at 31555 Rancho Vista Road, Temecula.

Air quality concerns

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory because of the Nixon Fire.

The advisory extends far east of the Nixon Fire. South Coast AQMD

AQMD believes the winds will push the smoke from the fire to the northeast, degrading the air quality to at least "Very Unhealthy" levels in the areas immediately adjacent to the fire, including Anza. It will also degrade the air to "Unhealthy" levels in Hemet, San Jacinto, the Coachella Valley and Eastern Riverside County.

The regulatory agency recommended that residents limit their time outdoors, avoid vigorous physical activity, run air conditioners or air purifiers, avoid burning wood and minimize the use of candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling.

Those who must go outside should wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator.

The advisory will last until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.