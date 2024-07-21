Eagle Fire, Hawarden Fire each burn through hundreds of acres of brush in Riverside County

A pair of large brush fires are currently burning in Riverside County, one of which has prompted evacuation orders for people living near the fire zone.

Eagle Fire in Corona

The Eagle Fire, which is centered just east of Corona, has consumed approximately 321 acres as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department crews, who are fighting the blaze both via the sky and ground.

Evacuation orders have been issued for a large swath of homes near the fire zone, which includes people living in RVC-0968, RVC-0969, RVC-1052, RVC-1054, RVC-1055, RVC-1168 and RVC-1270.

Warnings have also been issued for zones RVC-1167 and RVC-1169.

A full map of zones under evacuation can be viewed on the Cal Fire website.

Crews say that the blaze is currently burning at a rapid rate through brush in the area and is presenting an "immediate threat to life" as it continues to move towards homes.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Hawarden Fire in Riverside

In nearby Riverside, the Hawarden Fire has currently torched just over 500 acres, crews also noted.

A Riverside County home burning with SkyCal overhead. KCAL News

No official evacuation orders have been issued, but Riverside Police Department says that people living in the area have been urged to leave as the blaze continues to move through the brush, reaching as many as four large homes.

People seeking refuge could at the Orange Terrace Community Center, located on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway in Riverside.

SkyCal flew over the fire Sunday afternoon, where several homes could be seen engulfed in large flames as crews worked to douse them with water.

Some civilians could even be seen trying to protect their homes, scooping buckets of water from a swimming pool and using garden hoses to douse the brush near large flames burning on the perimeter of their property.

Water-dropping aircraft and other tankers could be seen working to control the forward spread of the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

La Sierra Fire near Lake Matthews

On Saturday, crews were also busy working to contain a fire burning near Lake Matthews. It quickly grew to consume around 125 acres, where it remained a day later.

Cal Fire personnel reported that the fire was 50% contained as of Sunday afternoon and that no injuries were reported.

It sparked at around 5:10 p.m. near La Sierra Avenue and Tin Mine Road, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

No evacuation orders have been issued in connection with the blaze.

As the firefight continued, crews closed La Sierra Avenue between Cajalco Road and El Sobrante Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.