Resident-installed "No Parking" signs cause debate in San Pedro neighborhood

The popular South Shores neighborhood in San Pedro has become the center of a heated debate, after a fake "No Parking" sign installed by residents has angered some visitors of a nearby hiking trail.

Neighbors are mum about who hung the sign, which says "Residents Parking Only; Trail Parking use Paseo Del Mar."

The debate comes as warmer weather arrives in Southern California, but many residents say that people parking along their streets has been a pressing issue for years, thanks in large part to their proximity to the San Pedro Access trail.

While the trail features breath taking views of the ocean and surrounding area, complemented by the explosion of flowers in the recent super bloom, neighbors like Vance Stover say the lingering effects of the influx of people is far from pretty.

"We're picking up everybody's trash, dog poop on the regular," he said.

After learning about the fake sign, the Los Angeles City Department of Transportation ordered its removal, but since no one is willing to acknowledge who put it up in the first place, they had to remove it themselves on Wednesday afternoon.

Other locals say that the uproar from residents could be a little excessive.

"People who live in these homes are very affluent," said J.J. Geary, who runs through the area often. "Expensive neighborhood, so I guess they feel entitled."

Geary says that he rarely sees people taking parking spots in the neighborhood, and the fact that the area is public land means it should be accessible to everyone.

"If they want, there's permits. You ca get a legal way of doing this," he noted.

While it remains unclear what the next steps are for South Shores residents, they are hopeful that people visiting the area will rather park on nearby Paseo Del Mar rather than near the opening of the trail.