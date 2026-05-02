Neighbors living in fear as Reseda man's crude behavior continues to escalate

In an otherwise quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood, a man has continued to terrorize others for years, and neighbors say their calls for help have gone unresolved.

According to residents of a Reseda neighborhood, a man at one home has repeatedly exposed himself via an upstairs window, gone on unhinged rants and even yelled racial slurs at passersby. They tell CBS LA they've called the police on him hundreds of times.

"I've heard him screaming the N word, we've heard terrible, kind of like sexual assault type phrases coming from the house," said one neighbor, Cipriano Taylor. "I've even stopped walking the dogs over here. My mom's afraid to come over."

Other neighbors say the man, who remains unidentified publicly and isn't confirmed to be facing any criminal charges, has exposed himself in the view of children and has "definitely attacked people."

"[He goes on] 12-to-16-hour like, just absolute rants," said another neighbor, Anthony Gray. "And it's like they're almost demonic rants."

A CBS LA crew corroborated their claims. Within view from the street, the man could be seen pacing around a room when he appeared to be nude, at one point yelling at the CBS LA crew.

"Bearing false witness again," the man said to a CBS LA reporter and photographer. "That's why God kills journalists."

Neighbors shared videos of police responses to the home, even as recently as last week. None of those responses has led to solutions, they said.

"[It feels] a little hopeless," Taylor said. "We've all kind of had enough, and that's where, you know, you get enough people rallying together."

CBS LA has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department about the situation, but is yet to hear back.