Reseda residents rejoice after man who allegedly terrorized neighborhood for years was arrested

After years of being tormented by one of their neighbors, a Reseda neighborhood is sharing cautious optimism following his arrest on Tuesday.

Despite 44-year-old Gregory William's arrest, neighbors say that they're unsure what will come after he's released. Their wariness comes after years of alleged disturbances from William, like yelling racial slurs, loud outbursts in the middle of the night, indecent exposure and threats.

The moments that Los Angeles Police Department officers took William into custody on Tuesday were captured in cellphone video.

"Oh my God, they're taking him. Yes, thank you. He needs help," two neighbors can be heard exclaiming in the footage.

Police said that Williams was booked on felony criminal threats charges. As he was led away in handcuffs, the video shows William pleading for help.

"I am so wrong," he says. "God, help me."

Now that the home at the center of the chaos sits empty, neighbors say that their cul-de-sac has reached a temporary peace, but only after calling police hundreds of times over the last four years. Despite this and the response from officers, the problems never stopped.

"What he is doing is not acceptable. That's not being a good neighbor," said one neighbor.

They're concerned that the disturbances will start again if William gets released.

William remains behind bars at the Van Nuys Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond. A court date has not yet been set.