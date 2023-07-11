Watch CBS News
Local News

Reseda man arrested for sexual assault; police seeking additional victims

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect caught breaking into Reseda home
Police seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect caught breaking into Reseda home 01:10

Police are seeking additional victims of a man who was caught breaking into homes in Reseda and sexually assaulting the victims. 

screen-shot-2023-07-10-at-6-09-15-pm.png
Mario Orozco. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Mario Orozco, 31, was arrested on July 1 at around 4 a.m. after he allegedly entered multiple houses in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street. 

"Once inside the residence, Orozco sexually assaulted the victims and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction," said a statement from LAPD. 

After a preliminary investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate Orozco before taking him into custody. He is currently being held on $2.5 million bail. 

Orozco has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested in the past for drug possession, committing lewd acts, trespassing, making criminal threats and resisting an officer, according to California court records. 

Due to the nature of the crimes, police are asking any potential victims to contact them at (818) 374-7742. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.