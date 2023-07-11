Reseda man arrested for sexual assault; police seeking additional victims

Police are seeking additional victims of a man who was caught breaking into homes in Reseda and sexually assaulting the victims.

Mario Orozco. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Mario Orozco, 31, was arrested on July 1 at around 4 a.m. after he allegedly entered multiple houses in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street.

"Once inside the residence, Orozco sexually assaulted the victims and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction," said a statement from LAPD.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate Orozco before taking him into custody. He is currently being held on $2.5 million bail.

Orozco has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested in the past for drug possession, committing lewd acts, trespassing, making criminal threats and resisting an officer, according to California court records.

Due to the nature of the crimes, police are asking any potential victims to contact them at (818) 374-7742.