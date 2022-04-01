Reports of shots fired prompt perimeter, possible standoff in South LA

Police in a standoff with a possible gunman in South LA

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon at around 2 p.m. on East 53rd Street in South Los Angeles.

At around 6:15 p.m., authorities revealed that a K-9 unit had been called to the scene for further investigation to sweep the area, though they weren't sure if the suspect was even in the area any longer.

The type of firearm involved was not immediately known.