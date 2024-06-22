Reports of large crowd draws massive police response to Exposition Park

Reports of a large crowd gathered in the Exposition Park area on Saturday drew a massive response from police officers.

They were called to the scene, located near Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 39th Street and Western Street, at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a crowd that was fighting in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but with SkyCal over the scene, a large amount of officers could be seen standing near the crowd. Some appeared to be wearing riot gear.

It's unclear if any arrests had been made.