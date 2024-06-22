Watch CBS News
Local News

Reports of large crowd draws massive police response to Exposition Park

/ KCAL News

Reports of large fight in Exposition Park draw massive police response
Reports of large fight in Exposition Park draw massive police response 00:47

Reports of a large crowd gathered in the Exposition Park area on Saturday drew a massive response from police officers. 

They were called to the scene, located near Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 39th Street and Western Street, at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a crowd that was fighting in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but with SkyCal over the scene, a large amount of officers could be seen standing near the crowd. Some appeared to be wearing riot gear. 

It's unclear if any arrests had been made. 

First published on June 22, 2024 / 11:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.