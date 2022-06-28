Reports: G John Wall expected to join Clippers after receiving buy out

With just days before free agency begins in the NBA, the Clippers are reportedly expected to land a five-time All-Star.

Rockets guard John Wall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, will reportedly be bought out of the final year of his contract, allowing him to sign with any team he chooses to sign with in free agency.

The Clippers are at the top of Wall's list, according to multiple reports.

Though he has played a total of 40 games in the last three seasons combined, Wall has proven to be a capable playmaker when he is healthy.

However, Wall will turn 32 in September. While his best days on the court are likely behind him, Wall is good friends with Clipper star Paul George.

Wall landed in Houston in 2020 in a trade that sent current Lakers guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Wall averaged 19 points, 9.2 assists per game in nine seasons with Washington.

He sat out all of last season while being paid handsomely, earning $44.3 million.

Wall was reportedly set to earn $47 million in the 2022-23 season but gave back around $6.5 million in order to hit free agency.

Though the Clippers were already expected to be a top contender next season with Kawhi Leonard and George returning in full form, adding Wall would certainly fortify a roster that is already considered one of the deepest in the association.