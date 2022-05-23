Watch CBS News
Report of shots fired puts Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on lockdown

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

The MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms was placed on lockdown Monday after a report of shots fired at the facility.

The facility's Provost Marshals Office is responding to the situation, which was first reported just after 8:50 a.m.

Authorities say the installation has entered a lockdown state, and all personnel are required to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.

