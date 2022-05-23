Report of shots fired puts Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on lockdown

The MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms was placed on lockdown Monday after a report of shots fired at the facility.

The facility's Provost Marshals Office is responding to the situation, which was first reported just after 8:50 a.m.

We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available. — The Combat Center (@CombatCenterPAO) May 23, 2022

Authorities say the installation has entered a lockdown state, and all personnel are required to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.