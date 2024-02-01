Watch CBS News
Report of man with machete prompts school lockdown in Canyon Country

By Danielle Radin

KCAL News

A man allegedly armed with a machete or other weapon barricaded himself in a Canyon Country home Thursday, prompting some evacuations and a lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Vicci Street on a report of a suspect with a weapon near Canyon Springs Elementary School, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but a district official told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that all students were safe.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the search was continuing Thursday afternoon.

February 1, 2024

