Report: Man with a gun seen near school in Sun Valley

Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the 8500 block of Arleta Avenue in Sun Valley late Monday morning on an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun in the neighborhood, according to the LAPD.

Officers said a school is in the area but no one who is armed has been found on the campus.

The school, JHF Polytechnic High, has been placed on lockdown, according to reports from the scene.

Officers reported around 1 p.m. no person with a gun was found and deemed the area safe.