Watch CBS News

Repairs, rehabilitation for MacArthur Park's northside starts this week

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 11 AM Edition) 01:45

Fencing went up Monday around MacArthur Park's north fields ahead of the city's latest phase of rehabilitation for the downtown LA park.

Starting on Wednesday, the park areas between the soccer fields and Alvarado Street, and 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard will be closed for park improvements such as new underground water lines, landscape and irrigation repairs, new sod installation, concrete repairs, tree trimming, the removal of dead trees, and the planting of new trees.

The lakeside of MacArthur Park had just reopened to the public in February after an extensive landscape and park improvement project was completed.

The rest of the park — including the recreation area, playgrounds, soccer field, and the Levitt Pavilion, will remain open to the public during the project.

First published on April 11, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.