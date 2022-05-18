Watch CBS News
Rep. Judy Chu tests positive for COVID-19

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

Rep. Judy Chu has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday.

"I am currently asymptomatic and thankful to have received my vaccination and two booster shots," Chu said. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if you have not already."

Chu said she took a rapid antigen test on Tuesday morning and received a negative result. 

"I routinely get PCR testing and on Tuesday evening, I received a positive result. After consulting with the House physician, I am isolating in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Chu, D-Pasadena, has served in Congress since 2009.

