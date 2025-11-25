Remains in 1981 Ventura County cold case identified, sheriff's office says

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains of a man in a 1981 cold case.

Partial skeletal remains were discovered by hikers in February 1981 along Highway 33 in Ojai. Along with the remains, investigators also found a green army-style jacket and two pairs of glasses.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains belonged to a white man, who they estimated was in his late 20s to 30s. The medical examiner could not determine the cause of his death.

The man was later identified as Thomas Aquinas Cooney, a Vietnam War veteran and Bronze Star.

In June 2004, the Medical Examiner's Office submitted evidence to the U.S. Department of Justice for DNA analysis, the VCSO said. Only a partial profile was obtained through the investigation, which was insufficient for an entry into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

The case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). With advancements made in DNA technology, a complete profile was produced, which finally helped identify the man.

Detectives located a family who had not received communication from a relative in over 50 years, the VCSO said. DNA samples were collected from a family member and compared to the unidentified remains, which led to a positive identification.

The sheriff's office said little was known about Cooney's life or what led up to his death.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts prior to his death and discovery is urged to contact the Cold Case Unit at (805) 383-8739 or email coldcase@venturacounty.gov.