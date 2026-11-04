Relative of mom and son beaten in their Hawthorne apartment is charged with attempted murder

The man who was a person of interest in the Hawthorne beating of a mother and her son and was arrested on an unrelated charge has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as Juan Aguilar-Alvarez, a relative of both victims.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of 139th Street in the afternoon of Oct. 29. They found a woman in her 50s and her juvenile son both suffering from blunt-force trauma.

The mother was "pronounced death imminent by an emergency room doctor," according to the sheriff's department.

Both victims are currently in critical condition at a local hospital due to severe injuries.