Mother and son found severely beaten in Hawthorne apartment

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for the suspect who severely beat a mother and son inside a Hawthorne apartment on Thursday afternoon.

The victims were found inside a unit in the 4000 block of 139th Street at roughly 3:20 p.m., according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said the mother, who is in her 50s, and her juvenile son were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The mother was "pronounced death imminent by an emergency room doctor," according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies could not immediately provide a suspect description.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.