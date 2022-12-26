Watch CBS News
Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death

A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.

Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

