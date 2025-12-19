Regulators extend no-burn alert amid air quality concerns

Southern California air quality regulators extended a no-burn alert for much of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Initially, the alert was set to expire on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., but the South Coast Air Quality Management District extended it through Saturday.

The advisory bans the burning of wood, pellets, and manufactured fire logs, both inside and outside. It also bans charcoal except in cooking devices.

The no-burn alert is in effect for most of Southern California except for the High Desert, Coachella Valley and areas above 3,000 feet in elevation. South Coast AQMD

Homes that rely on wood as their sole source of heat and those without natural gas service are exempt from the ban. If there is a temporary electrical or gas outage, residents can burn wood.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said no-burn alerts are issued to protect public health when levels of fine particle pollution or ozone are forecasted to be high anywhere in the South Coast Basin. Smoke particles can get deep into the lungs and cause health problems, including asthma attacks, and increase emergency room visits and hospitalizations, according to the AQMD.

AQMD has issued 16 no-burn day alerts through the 2025-2026 season.

The program is in effect from September to April for ozone and from November through the end of February for fine particle pollution.