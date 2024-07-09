"Reflector Vest Crew" arrested for more than 30 burglaries in Los Angeles County

"Reflector Vest Crew" arrested after more than 30 burglaries in LA County

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the long-awaited arrest of several alleged burglars accused of being part of the "Reflector Vest Crew" on Tuesday.

Detectives identified the three suspects as 39-year-old Roderick Dennis, 21-year-old Michael Mitchell, and 21-year-old Munya Jones. Police accuse the trio of breaking into more than 30 homes in several wealthy neighborhoods in LA County, including Studio City, West LA and West Hollywood, between March and June.

They allegedly focused on stealing high-end purses, jewelry, watches and cash from the affluent areas. Detectives claimed they used multiple rented vehicles and "sophisticated techniques" to keep investigators from catching them.

Despite their best efforts, investigators caught the suspects during a burglary in Studio City on June 27. Authorities booked and charged all three men on multiple counts of residential burglary.

A photo of one of the suspects. LAPD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Burglary-Robbery Task Force arrested another alleged member of the crew after executing a search warrant connected to the crew. During the raid, investigators arrested 33-year-old Ashely Ellison, the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

Police said Ellison rented vehicles for her boyfriend Dennis and stored some stolen items at her home. Detectives found two stolen firearms, several thousand dollars, jewelry appraisals and evidence connecting the crew to the burglaries.

Ellison was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Detectives are trying to determine if they arrested all of the crew members and if they are connected to other crimes.

Investigators urged anyone with information related to the case to call the LAPD at (818) 754-8410 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or submit a tip at their website.