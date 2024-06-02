Burglars disguised as construction workers hit Studio City home

A group of burglars disguised as constructions workers were caught on camera as the broke into a home in Studio City on Friday.

One of the alleged suspects involved in the break-in on Friday.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that it happened at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Doña Dolores Place near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The thieves took down the home's alarms and cameras before entering, police said. It's unclear exactly what was taken from the home.

"They were watching us," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. "When I checked the Rings, they were going back and forth in our street."

The alleged getaway vehicle, a white Nissan mini-SUV.

Police say that this is just part of the latest string of similar incidents in which burglars ransack homes in search of jewelry and other valuables.

Home surveillance footage captured the suspects leaving the area in a white Nissan mini-SUV.