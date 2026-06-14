Redondo Beach hardware store hit by burglars twice in back-to-back days, owner says

A Redondo Beach hardware store owner says that his business was hit by burglars twice in two days, leaving them out about $40,000 in stolen goods and damaged property.

The burglaries happened at South Bay Hardware, located in the 2400 block of Artesia Boulevard, on Friday, said Marcello Minguzzi, the store's manager. The first burglary happened at around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, when two burglars approached the store and broke a window panel to gain entry.

Once inside, Minguzzi says that the burglars took off with approximately $10,000 in tools that were on display as part of their Father's Day deals and money from the registers.

About 24 hours later, at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, two burglars targeted the business again, this time arriving in a different car, but shattering a window panel to gain access again.

"We had sealed this panel. We tried to block it off, but it didn't stop them," Minguzzi said. "They still snuck in, pulled their car back, hit our end caps. I guess they had seen other stuff they wanted, some other power tools, so they came back to finish the job."

Minguzzi said that a police report has been filed with the Redondo Beach Police Department, who are now investigating the incidents. So far, there have not been any reports of arrests in connection with the burglaries.