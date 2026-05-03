Redondo Beach Pier evacuated, closed due to police activity

Authorities are asking the public to evacuate and avoid the Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday morning due to police activity.

The Redondo Beach Police Department issued a statement ordering the evacuations just after 11 a.m.

"Police Activity on the Pier. Anyone in the area of the pier is requested to evacuate safely," the statement said. "Please stay away from the pier area until further notice."

An 11:57 a.m. update confirmed that the pier was closed until further notice.

The department also ordered the closure of Catalina Avenue between Torrance Boulevard and Beryl Street.

Sunday is the final day of the BeachLife Festival taking place nearby, starting at 12:20 p.m., with musical acts such as Sheryl Crow and James Taylor set to perform in the evening. It's not yet clear if the festival will be affected.

No additional details were immediately made available. CBS LA has reached out to Redondo Beach PD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.