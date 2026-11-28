A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Torrance Transit Bus in Redondo Beach on Friday night.

It happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard, according to news releases from Redondo Beach and Torrance city officials.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, but police said the victim, only identified as a woman, was taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

"The driver of the bus has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation," Redondo Beach police said.

Torrance city officials said that Torrance Transit was also cooperating with the police investigation.

"While details remain limited at this time, Torrance Transit remains committed to the safety of our passengers, employees, pedestrians, and the communities we serve," a statement from the city of Torrance said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the individual who lost her life. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."

Westbound lanes of Artesia Boulevard were closed for several hours between Hawthorne Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard as the investigation got underway. All lanes were reopened just before 1 a.m., according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Redondo Beach PD"s Traffic Division at 310-379-2477.